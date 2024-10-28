IHC seeks suggestions from PM&DC regarding MDCAT test

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought suggestions from Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) to address the conflicts of MDCAT test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought suggestions from Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) to address the conflicts of MDCAT test.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the students of medical.

PM&DC’s lawyer Jahangir Jadoon said that as per the report 30 questions in the test were out of syllabus.

The court asked that what is the solution of this problem. It sought written suggestions from PM&DC and adjourned the case till Tuesday.