UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks TV Licenses Record From PEMRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IHC seeks TV licenses record from PEMRA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday south relevant record from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a case challenging issuance of tv licenses beyond the capacity.

The court asked PEMRA to also inform in its report about the international practices and whether it had the capacity to telecast more channels.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that PEMRA was a regulator and it should not focus only on collecting money.

PEMRA's lawyer, however, requested the court to send the matter again to the Authority.

The PBA's lawyer said the Authority could conduct a study through an independent consultant regarding its capacity to run TV channels. Currently, he said, PEMRA had an analog distribution system.

PEMRA's counsel said it would be the choice of the customers whether they wanted analog or digitalized subscription. There were more than 1,000 channels in India though they also did not the capacity to run all of them, he added.

The lawyer said the Authority was not forcing the consumers to only avail digitalized subscription.

The court sought the relevant record from PEMRA and adjourned hearing till May 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Chief Justice Money May Islamabad High Court Media TV All From Court

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

22 minutes ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

22 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

22 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

38 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

22 minutes ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.