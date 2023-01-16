UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Written Assurance From CDA For Starting Work On Lawyers' Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

IHC seeks written assurance from CDA for starting work on lawyers' complex

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought written assurance from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the next hearing in a contempt case regarding the construction of a lawyers' complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought written assurance from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the next hearing in a contempt case regarding the construction of a lawyers' complex.

The CDA's official, during the hearing, assured the court that it would be informed of the details of the issuance of the work order for the project within three days. The court directed the civic body to appraise it regarding the start of work in written form at the next hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter. President District Bar Association Qaiser Imam, Secretary General Islamabad High Court Bar Association Saad Rajput, and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief asked the CDA's officials to tell the date on which the work on the project would be started. The court said it had given one month's time which had already passed.

The chief justice remarked that so far the court was not initiating the contempt of court proceeding but it wanted the execution of orders.

CDA's lawyer Nazeer Chohan assured the court that the department would issue the work order in three days and that work would be started after the release of funds.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 20.

