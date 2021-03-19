UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Written Comments On Industries Petition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

IHC seeks written comments on industries petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the petitioners' counsel to submit further written comments in petition challenging the decision of government for suspension of extra gas supply to 61 industries of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the petitioners' counsel to submit further written comments in petition challenging the decision of government for suspension of extra gas supply to 61 industries of the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by 61 industries through their lawyer Suleman Akram Raja.

During hearing, director Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources adopted the stance before bench that these industries could file applications regarding the gas load till March 31, and the government wouldn't disconnect their connections till that date.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions. It may be mentioned here that a cabinet committee had decided to stop the extra gas supply to captive power plants on January 28, in a bid to balance the load. The decision was challenged before IHC bench.

Last day, the court had also withdrew its stay order against suspension of gas supply and sought details of loss caused by the stay order.

