IHC Sends Aleem Khan’s Victory Case Back To ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:53 PM

IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has referred the matter back to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case against the victory notification of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s leader Aleem Khan from NA-117

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has referred the matter back to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the case against the victory notification of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s leader Aleem Khan from NA-117.

Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq heard the plea against the victory notification on Wednesday and sent the case back to ECP.

It may be mentioned that the independent PTI backed candidate, Ali Ijaz Buttar has challenged the victory of Aleem Khan.

