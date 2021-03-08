UrduPoint.com
IHC Sends Case Related To Schools To NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday referred the issue of online examination in schools in wake of COVID-19, to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the NCOC to decide the matter on the same day and submit report.

The courts can not interfere into the policy matters related to the educational institutions in light of top court's directives, CJ remarked.

However, the court was sending the matter to NCOC, said Justice Minallah.

The petitioner Rehanuddin Advocate said that COVID-19 was spreading again and the private schools were holding exams.

He said that COVID-19's spread was increasing due to schools.

The court, however, disposed of the case with above direction.

