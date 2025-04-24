IHC Sends Contempt Cases To Larger Bench
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas on Thursday sent the contempt cases to larger bench regarding meetings of PTI leaders, lawyers and family members with PTI founder in jail.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, hearing the case, remarked that the registrar office has told that this case was of the larger bench and should have been filed there, this case has been filed incorrectly. He said that I will order it regarding scheduling of the case.
The bench heard the petitions filed by Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and Aleema Khan who appeared before the court along with their lawyers Salman Akram Raja, Ali Bukhari, Shoaib Shaheen, Niazullah Niazi, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, Babar Awan, Sardar Latif Khosa and others.
Advocate Shoaib Shaheen read out the decision of the larger bench dated March 23. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that this order was passed by the larger bench, can a single bench hear this case, if the order of the larger bench has been disregarded, then the same bench should hear it.
Salman Akram Raja Advocate said that a single bench can also hear the case.
He said that sisters of PTI founder didn’t meet their brother in jail since March 20, despite court orders. Justice Inaam said that this is a matter of a larger bench. How did it come before me?
Aleema Khan also came to the rostrum and said that this is the disrespect of the court orders, when we go, they stop us.
Justice Inaam said that I have a case by mistake, the Registrar's Office said that this case was of the larger bench and should have been there, the report has come to the court, this case has been fixed incorrectly.
Salman Akram Raja Advocate said that this case should be sent to the Chief Justice for today itself. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that I will order it.
It should be noted that the petitioners had claimed in contempt cases that the orders of the larger bench are not being implemented regarding meetings with PTI founder in jail. Larger bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Muhammad Asif had given the decision.
