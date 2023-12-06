Open Menu

IHC Sends Delimitation Matters To ECP

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matters to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to the delimitation in various Constituencies of the country.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon regarding the delimitation in Hafizabad.

At the outset of hearing, the ECP’s lawyer adopted the stance that he was in court in another case, adding that the department has not received court notice in this case.

The chief justice inquired that when the ECP was going to announce schedule for general elections.

He said that several people have challenged the delimitation before the court.

The court said that these were just minor issues which should be addressed by the electoral body as early.

Ahsan Bhoon Advocate said that there was no any constituency in the country where the population was more than 1.3 million. He said that the total population of Hafizabad was 1.319 million but only one constituency was made.

The court asked the ECP to address the issues after hearing the complainants as soon as possible and pass orders along with. The court sent the matters to the ECP.

