IHC sends F-9 cinema matter to chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sent a matter to chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) for a decision on an application against drive in cinema at F-9 Park Islamabad.

The court directed the chairman CDA to issue a written order after hearing the petitioner's stance.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen through his lawyer Yasir Chaudhry Advocate.

The petitioner's counsel adopted the stance that a cinema had been started in F-9 Park on December 19. This entertainment was available to the citizens only who have personal vehicles. He stated that running such activity in public place could pollute the environment.

He further said that this commercial activity was also a violation of top court's decision. The court sent the matter to chairman CDA for a decision.