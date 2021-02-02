UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Sends F-9 Cinema Matter To Chairman CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

IHC sends F-9 cinema matter to chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sent a matter to chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) for a decision on an application against drive in cinema at F-9 Park Islamabad.

The court directed the chairman CDA to issue a written order after hearing the petitioner's stance.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen through his lawyer Yasir Chaudhry Advocate.

The petitioner's counsel adopted the stance that a cinema had been started in F-9 Park on December 19. This entertainment was available to the citizens only who have personal vehicles. He stated that running such activity in public place could pollute the environment.

He further said that this commercial activity was also a violation of top court's decision. The court sent the matter to chairman CDA for a decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Vehicles December Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Top Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

19 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.