IHC sends internet facility in tribal areas matter to cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter of restoration of internet services in tribal areas to the Federal Cabinet.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the students of tribal areas seeking restoration of internet services there.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked as to why the students were deprived of the internet facility in tribal areas. The lawyer of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the PTA had informed the Interior Ministry that it was ready to restore the services.

The Deputy Attorney General said that in response to the PTA's letter, the Interior Ministry stated that services were not being restored due to security issues in the area.

The chief justice said it was a matter of basic human rights that was why the court was referring it to the Federal Cabinet. It had no any scale to measure the security situation, he added.

The case was adjourned till February 22.