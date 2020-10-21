UrduPoint.com
IHC Sends Nawaz Sharif's Medical Report Matter To Chief Justice

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:35 PM

IHC sends Nawaz Sharif's medical report matter to chief justice

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the case seeking verification of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports to chief justice for shifting the matter to special bench hearing identical cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the case seeking verification of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports to chief justice for shifting the matter to special bench hearing identical cases.

Justice Aamer Farooq who presided over the bench remarked that a special bench was already hearing the identical petitions about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and it was appropriate that such matter should also be shifted to the same bench.

The petitioner Muhammad Zaman Gilani in such petitioner appeared before the court along with his lawyer Ahmed Raza.

The petition had stated that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been engage only in activities to malign the state institutions instead of getting medical treatment abroad. It alleged that the accused had been supporting Indian policies through his controversial speeches.

It further said that the petitioner had already given applications to FIA, NAB and health department to interrogate the medical reports of former prime minister but nothing availed.

The petitioner prayed the court to form an investigation team to probe the authenticity of Nawaz Sharif's medical reports. The petitioner had named Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Health Services, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, Health Department Punjab, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and CCPO Lahore as respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, the copies of advertisements in newspapers for summoning Nawaz Sharif in NAB references had been displayed IHC's premises and its entrance.

