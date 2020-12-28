UrduPoint.com
IHC Sends Promotion Matter Of A Bureaucrat To Establishment Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sent a matter of service promotion after the retirement of a bureaucrat, to establishment division and disposed of the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case filed by Dr. Ata Muhammad seeking service promotion after his retirement.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client's name was in the list of promotion board dated August 30, but the meeting couldn't take place. He prayed the court that now his name should be included into the list of January for promotion.

The chief justice remarked that the petitioner was not entitled for the promotion after the retirement. However, the applicant could apply for proforma promotion now. The court directed to send the matter to secretary establishment and disposed of the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

