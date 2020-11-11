IHC sends sugar price matter to PM portal

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sent a case to Prime Minister Citizen Portal pertaining to increase in the prices of sugar and wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sent a case to Prime Minister Citizen Portal pertaining to increase in the prices of sugar and wheat.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Zaman regarding the above matter.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the flour price had reached to Rs 70 per kilogram in various cities of the country.

He prayed the court to issue orders to the government to take actions against the responsible of price hike.

The chief justice asked that if this matter fell into the jurisdiction of this court. He said who was the elected member of the petitioner's area, adding that it was a subject of Parliament instead of court.

He remarked that the Parliament was answerable to the people and they should trust their elected members.

The court sent the matter to prime minister citizen portal and disposed of the case.

