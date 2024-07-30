IHC Serve Notices On Plea Seeking De-sealing PTI Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition seeking de-sealing of PTI secretariat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition seeking de-sealing of PTI secretariat.
IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
During hearing, the court questioned if the secretariat was given prior notice before being sealed.
The lawyer of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad presented the notices of 2017 and 2018 before court. The bench remarked that the building is sealed in 2024 but notices are presented of 2017 and 2018.
Justice Saman Raffat instructed the MCI official to do consultation and then apprise the bench. She remarked that the office of a political party couldn’t be kept sealed.
MCI’s lawyer said that they could still de-seal the building if the petitioner ensure required protective measures.
Advocate Latif Khosa said that the petitioner would complete the measures within 15 days and prayed the court to issue order for de-sealing of the building.
The court reserved verdict on the petition and adjourned hearing.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago