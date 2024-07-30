Open Menu

IHC Serve Notices On Plea Seeking De-sealing PTI Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition seeking de-sealing of PTI secretariat

IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

During hearing, the court questioned if the secretariat was given prior notice before being sealed.

The lawyer of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad presented the notices of 2017 and 2018 before court. The bench remarked that the building is sealed in 2024 but notices are presented of 2017 and 2018.

Justice Saman Raffat instructed the MCI official to do consultation and then apprise the bench. She remarked that the office of a political party couldn’t be kept sealed.

MCI’s lawyer said that they could still de-seal the building if the petitioner ensure required protective measures.

Advocate Latif Khosa said that the petitioner would complete the measures within 15 days and prayed the court to issue order for de-sealing of the building.

The court reserved verdict on the petition and adjourned hearing.

