UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notice In Petition Against Amendments In Elections Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IHC serves notice in petition against amendments in Elections Ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from federation in a petition challenging the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

The court also served notices to attorney general of Pakistan for seeking his assistance in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC took up the case for hearing filed by a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

Petitioner's lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi adopted the stance that the elections act was amended through an ordinance. There was no such emergency situation for issuance of the ordinance, he said.

He said that the public office holders had been allowed to participate in elections campaigns. The court adjourned hearing till March 15, with issuance of notices to the respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

25 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

26 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

34 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

1 hour ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>