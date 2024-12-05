Open Menu

IHC Serves Notice In Plea Seeking Cases Details Against Ali Bolhari

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

IHC serves notice in plea seeking cases details against Ali Bolhari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to police and others in a petition seeking cases details against Ali Bokhari Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to police and others in a petition seeking cases details against Ali Bokhari Advocate.

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seeking cases details against the petitioner.

The court served notices to interior ministry, police and other respondents and sought details till Friday.

