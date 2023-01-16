(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking establishment of legislative assembly of Islamabad like other provinces.

The court also summoned attorney general of Pakistan for assistance in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by a citizen regarding the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that there should also be a legislative assembly in Islamabad like other provinces. He prayed the court to issue orders to the Federal government for legislation in this regard.

The bench questioned whether this could issue directives for legislation or amendments in the law. The petitioner's lawyer said that he had filed the case for the basic rights of the residents of Islamabad. There was same system in Delhi and Australia as well, he said.

The lawyer said that it was a set up other then local government. He said that there was only one city which didn't come under any provincial assembly.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till March 27.