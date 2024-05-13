IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwal Shauzab from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents including the Interior Ministry in a petition seeking removal of the name of PTI’s former lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab from the Exit Control List

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' (PTI) leader.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client’s name had been added to the ECL and prayed the court to issue directives for its removal.

The court sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the case.