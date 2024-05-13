Open Menu

IHC Serves Notice In Plea Seeking Removal Of Kanwal Shauzab From ECL

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 10:13 PM

IHC serves notice in plea seeking removal of Kanwal Shauzab from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents including the Interior Ministry in a petition seeking removal of the name of PTI’s former lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab from the Exit Control List.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' (PTI) leader.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client’s name had been added to the ECL and prayed the court to issue directives for its removal.

The court sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry Exit Control List Islamabad High Court From Court

