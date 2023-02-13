IHC serves notice on appeal in Osama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to respondents on an appeal of two accused challenging their death sentence in the Osama Satti murder case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by two former police personnel Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the decision of the trial court was contradicting the law. He prayed the court to terminate the judgment of the trial court and acquitted his client while dismissing their sentence.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till 13.