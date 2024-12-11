IHC Serves Notice On ICA Regarding Formation Of Capital's Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in an intra-court appeal (ICA) for formation of Federal capital’s own legislative assembly.
A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz, heard the appeal.
Petitioner Barrister Yawar Gardezi appeared before the court and pleaded that a legislative assembly of Islamabad should be formed for the protection of the rights of the citizens of federal capital.
The chief justice remarked that your petition was accepted previously and disposed of with directions by the single bench.
The court said that the single bench ordered to initiate the process, adding that it could only pass directions but couldn’t direct the Parliament for legislation directly.
The lawyer said that a formal process should be initiated in this regard as the fundamental rights of Islamabad’s citizens are connected with it.
The chief justice said that the petitioner could file a contempt case if the respondent didn’t implement the directions.
The court, however, served notices to respondents after hearing the arguments.
