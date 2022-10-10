IHC serves notice on PTI plea against FIA action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on a petition of PTI challenging FIA's investigation in foreign funding case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Senator Saifullah Niazi regarding the aforementioned matter.

The court inquired that whether it was similar case which was already fixed for hearing on October 19. Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Gohar answered in yes. He stated that previously banking circle of FIA was probing the matter but now cyber crime wing was interrogating it.

The court ordered to club the case with the identical petitions and adjourned hearing till October 19.