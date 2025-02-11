IHC Serves Notice To AGP For Assistance In PECA Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served a notice to the Attorney General for judicial assistance on a petition against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Act 2025 (PECA 2025).
Justice Inam Ameen Minhas heard the identical petitions filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Anchors Association through lawyers Advocate Imran Shafiq and Riasat Ali Azad.
At the outset of hearing, petitioner’s counsel Advocate Imran Shafiq argued that the law was made in such a hurry and there are so many errors in it. The complainant authority created under PECA is the same one that already exists in the PEMRA law.
President Islamabad High Court Bar Advocate (IHCBA) Riasat Ali Azad said that this law has been made in violation of Articles 19 and 19A.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas asked, what do you think, should the publication of fake news be stopped or not? The problem is fake news.
Advocate Riasat Ali Azad said that in this, a direct appeal has been made to the Supreme Court against the tribunal decision and no consultation has been done with the stakeholders regarding it. The journalist is also being made bound to disclose his source, he said.
He said that the journalists get news from the source, if he cannot get the news, then he will be left to tell only the weather conditions. People used to show the journalists the files to see if there is corruption, to give the news.
The lawyer prayed the court to suspend the implementation on act.
Afzal Butt, President PFUJ, said that it is not that we want to support fake news, we are against freedom of speech, we are not against rules and regulations either, but they should not conflict with constitutional rights and human rights.
After the arguments, the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to the Attorney General for judicial assistance.
