IHC serves notice to DG passport in contempt plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to DG passport and immigration and others in a contempt case pertaining to former minister Fawad Chaudhry's name on travel ban list.

IHC's Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued notices to the DG Passport and Immigration and other parties in the contempt of court case for not removing Fawad Chaudhry’s name from the travel ban list despite the court order and sought their response.

During the hearing, petitioner lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry appeared in the court and took the position that the court ordered the name to be removed from the travel ban list.

Despite the court order, Fawad Chaudhry’s name is not being removed from the list.

The report on the implementation of the court orders has also not been submitted to the Registrar’s Office. It is requested that the court initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents. The court issued notices to the DG Immigration and others and adjourned the hearing till June 5.