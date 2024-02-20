IHC Serves Notice To ECP For NA 55 Election Results
Published February 20, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Malik Ibrar against the petition pertaining to the NA 55 election results from Rawalpindi
The notice was served by the Chief Justice IHC, Amir Farooq on the application of Raja Basharat.
