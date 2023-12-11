Open Menu

IHC Serves Notice To ECP In Petition Against Delimitations In NA-53, PP-10

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 11:08 PM

IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delimitations in NA-53, PP-10

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against delimitation in NA-53 and PP-10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against delimitation in NA-53 and PP-10.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by petitioner Sheikh Sajid Rehman.

The prtitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Gojar Khan had been excluded from the both Constituencies and an area of Sagri has been added, and prayed the court to issue directives to the ECP to undo the move.

The court sought the comments from the ECP within two days and adjourned the hearing till December 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan December Islamabad High Court From Court NA-53 PP-10

Recent Stories

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's ap ..

IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case v ..

5 minutes ago
 Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombar ..

Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombardment continues: UN

5 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry files appeal against SC verdict ..

Interior Ministry files appeal against SC verdict about army courts

5 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disquali ..

SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disqualification case

18 minutes ago
 PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s dev ..

PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s development, economic growth: Khu ..

18 minutes ago
Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

19 minutes ago
 Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN ..

Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN resolutions on unresolved glo ..

18 minutes ago
 US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..

US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economi ..

44 minutes ago
 UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

57 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

57 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan