IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delimitations in NA-53, PP-10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against delimitation in NA-53 and PP-10.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by petitioner Sheikh Sajid Rehman.

The prtitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Gojar Khan had been excluded from the both Constituencies and an area of Sagri has been added, and prayed the court to issue directives to the ECP to undo the move.

The court sought the comments from the ECP within two days and adjourned the hearing till December 13.