IHC Serves Notice To FPSC In Plea To Stop CSS Exam

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM

IHC serves notice to FPSC in plea to stop CSS exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on a petition seeking to stop the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam before issuance of the previous year’s results.

The court sought the relevant record from the commission and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case petitioner Hamza Javed and others filed. The petitioners adopted the stance that they participated in the CSS exam in February 2024, but the commission has not yet issued a result.

They further said that the FPSC has announced a new exam without the issuance of the last year’s result. They said that the commission usually issues results within eight months of the exam but this time it was not issued even after the passage of 11 months.

They prayed the court to stop the commission from new exam before the issuance of the previous result.

