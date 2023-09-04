Open Menu

IHC Serves Notice To IGP In Case For Recovery Of Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a petition seeking recovery of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sadaqat Abbasi

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Usman Ghani Sadaqat.

The petitioner adopted the stance that unknown people had kidnapped the PTI leader from outside the Parliament Lodges, and prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents for his recovery.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till Tuesday summoning the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in person.

