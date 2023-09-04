IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a petition seeking recovery of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a petition seeking recovery of missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sadaqat Abbasi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Usman Ghani Sadaqat.

The petitioner adopted the stance that unknown people had kidnapped the PTI leader from outside the Parliament Lodges, and prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents for his recovery.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till Tuesday summoning the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in person.