IHC Serves Notice To IGP In Contempt Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad in petition seeking contempt proceeding against him on the re-arrest of PTI's leader Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad in petition seeking contempt proceeding against him on the re-arrest of PTI's leader Shireen Mazari.

Justice Miangul Hassan Auranzeb, hearing the case, accepted the application of Ms. Mazari to amend the petition and include the name of IGP as respondent.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till May 25.

It may be mentioned here that a contempt of court petition had been moved in IHC against the Secretary Interior and others. The court had previously stated that contempt notice couldn't be served to the IGP as he was not named as respondent to which an application was filed seeking permission of the court for amendments in the main case and inclusion the IGP as respondent.

