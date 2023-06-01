UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notice To IGP In Contempt Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served contempt of court notice to inspector general of Police (IGP) Islamabad regarding again arrest of PTI's Leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi.

Justice Arbab Muhammd Tahir heard the contempt of court petition against IGP Islamabad moved by Afridi against his arrest despite the court orders.

Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat said that his client was arrested in violation of the orders of the IHC and he was yet to be produced before concern court.

The court questioned the state counsel to answer into the matter.

The lawyer said that his client was kept in death cell in the jail and prayed the court to issue written orders regarding shifting him to somewhere else.

Justice Arbab Tahir remarked that how it was possible that IHC's orders were not being executed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

