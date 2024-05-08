Open Menu

IHC Serves Notice To NAB On Call Up Notice To PTI Founder

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

IHC serves notice to NAB on call up notice to PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging call up notices to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in new inquiry pertaining to toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging call up notices to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in new inquiry pertaining to toshakhana gifts.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by PTI founder and his wife.

Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the accused had already been announced imprisonment sentence in toshakhana reference. He said that his client were already arrested in matter in which the call up notice is served. He prayed the court to stop NAB for taking any action against his clients.

The chief justice remarked that this call up notice was already ineffective as per the date given on it. The court adjourned further hearing till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Wife Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

11 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

13 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

13 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

14 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

14 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

14 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

19 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan