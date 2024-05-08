IHC serves notice to NAB on call up notice to PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging call up notices to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in new inquiry pertaining to toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging call up notices to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in new inquiry pertaining to toshakhana gifts.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by PTI founder and his wife.

Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the accused had already been announced imprisonment sentence in toshakhana reference. He said that his client were already arrested in matter in which the call up notice is served. He prayed the court to stop NAB for taking any action against his clients.

The chief justice remarked that this call up notice was already ineffective as per the date given on it. The court adjourned further hearing till next date.