IHC serves notice to NAB on petitions of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petitions filed by PTI's chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi challenging bureau's notices in toshakhana gifts case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the petitions.

Petitioners' Lawyer Khwaja Haris argued that the NAB had not told in its notices that under status these information had been sought.

It was mandatory for the bureau to give complete information as per the directives of the court, he said.

To a query, he said that even after the amendments in the NAB law it was compulsory to tell the reasons of summing someone.

He said that the NAB had served call up notices to his clients.

The NAB notices had only stated that there was an inquiry against former public office holder regarding the gifts received from toshakhana.

The lawyer said that Imran Khan had submitted written answer against the notices and so far did not appear in person. Justice Farooq remarked that it was possible that the NAB might be satisfy with the answer of PTI's chairman.

The lawyer said that there was a risk that the NAB could convert the inquiry into the investigation.

Addressing the NAB prosecutor, the chief justice remarked that the implementation of court orders was not being witnessed in NAB notices.

He said that the court was not stopping the bureau from any action as it could ask any question from the petitioners. However, the court would issue an order in the petitions, he said.

The lawyer said that Bushra Bibi was also served notice despite she had never been a public office holder. The court earlier reserved its decision on maintainability of the case and later served notices to responders.