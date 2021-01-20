UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Serves Notice To NAB On Zardari's Petition Challenging Supplementary References

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

IHC serves notice to NAB on Zardari's petition challenging supplementary references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari challenging NAB jurisdiction for filing supplementary references.

The NAB had moved supplementary references in three cases against Zardari including Park lane, mega money laundering and Thatha Water Supply scheme.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of former president and PPP's Co-chairman Asif Zardari.

Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek appeared before the court and said the NAB had filed supplementary references in three graft cases. He claimed that the anti graft body had no authority to file supplementary reference under section 18 of NAB Ordinance.

He further contended that in criminal cases, it was permitted to file supplementary challan after the interim case challlan. NAB law didn't mention supplementary and interim references, he pleaded.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments till February 17.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Money February Criminals Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

31 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

46 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.