IHC Serves Notice To Owner Of Housing Society

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:22 PM

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped a lower court from further hearing in case against the owner of Ghauri Town Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped a lower court from further hearing in case against the owner of Ghauri Town Islamabad.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) adopted the stance before the IHC bench that the session court had no powers to suspend the sentence of accused Chaudhary Usman.

The accused caused damage to environment of Federal capital through cutting thousands of trees and shrinking the land of Korang nullah with illegal occupation.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, stopped the lower court from further hearing and served notices to accused Chaudhary Usman for October 26.

It may be mentioned here that a court had announce a three year imprisonment sentence along with Rs1.5 billion fine to the accused. The accused was also directed to plant saplings worth Rs1 billion as sentence. However, a session court had suspended the punishment of accused.

