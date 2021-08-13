IHC serves notice to PMC on petition of PAMI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) on a petition challenging new rules for students' admissions in medical and dental colleges.

Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI)'s Lawyer Ashtar Ausaf adopted the stance that the PMC had withdrawn its notification regarding rules for admissions and marking.

He prayed the court to fix the main petition for hearing.

He, however, also prayed the court to stop the PMC from forming new admission rules and its implementation.

The department wanted to take control of medical universities and colleges, he said.

Ausaf said that the PMC had categorized universities and colleges at its own will, which he said was not the jurisdiction of PMC. It was the power of Higher education Commission (HEC) to prepare grading of educational institutions.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till September 16, and directed its registrar office to send the hearing order to PMC. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the miscellaneous petitions pertaining to the subject.