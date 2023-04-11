Close
IHC Serves Notice To Police, FIA On Petition Of Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IHC serves notice to police, FIA on petition of Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to Islamabad police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition seeking FIRs' details against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Ali Amin Gandapur through his lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat. The petitioner had stated that it was his right to know the details of FIRs against him so that he could approach the courts for bail.

The court served notices to the police and FIA instructed them to provide the details by Friday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

