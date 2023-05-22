UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notice To Police Regarding Custody Of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IHC serves notice to police regarding custody of Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the capital's police in a petition regarding the custody of PTI's leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bokhari.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case against the alleged arrest of the two leaders. The representative of Islamabad Police expressed ignorance over the custody of Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

The petitioners' lawyer Barrister Taimoor adopted the stance that his clients were in the custody of Islamabad police under 16-MPO. He requested the court to ask the capital's police that who had arrested the two petitioners again after being released.

He prayed the court to also grant him permission to meet his clients if they were kept in Adiala jail Rawalpindi.

The court served notices to the capital's police regarding the custody of PTI's leaders and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, a single-member bench comprising Justice Baber Sattar disposed of the petition regarding the arrest of Ali Muhammad Khan and instructed the applicant to approach the relevant forum. The lawyer adopted the stance that Ali Muhammad Khan had been shifted to Jehlum from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi to which the court asked the counsel to approach the forum concern for the relief.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Rawalpindi Islamabad High Court From Court

