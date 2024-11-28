IHC Serves Notice To PTI In Contempt Case
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in contempt case for holding a protest without the permission in federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in contempt case for holding a protest without the permission in Federal capital.
The court instructed the PTI to file the reply in next week against the petition. It also sought comments from Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT, Deputy Commissioner and IGP Islamabad in the said case.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by President Traders Association Jinnah Super Market.
The association said that the protest has been launched in capital despite the orders of IHC. It said that the business activities and daily life in the city was suspended due to the protest. The administration couldn’t maintain peace in the city, it added.
The petition prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the respondents for not obeying the court directives.
The court, after hearing arguments, served notices to the respondents and sought comments in next week.
Recent Stories
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan
Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..
Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM
NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation
KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1
Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case4 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah4 minutes ago
-
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization5 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate ceasefire16 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab2 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM2 minutes ago
-
NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation2 minutes ago
-
KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan14 minutes ago
-
Participants of 7th Maritime Security Workshop visit NHQs49 seconds ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme32 minutes ago