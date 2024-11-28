IHC serves notice to PTI in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in contempt case for holding a protest without the permission in federal capital

The court instructed the PTI to file the reply in next week against the petition. It also sought comments from Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT, Deputy Commissioner and IGP Islamabad in the said case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by President Traders Association Jinnah Super Market.

The association said that the protest has been launched in capital despite the orders of IHC. It said that the business activities and daily life in the city was suspended due to the protest. The administration couldn’t maintain peace in the city, it added.

The petition prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the respondents for not obeying the court directives.

The court, after hearing arguments, served notices to the respondents and sought comments in next week.