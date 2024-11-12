IHC serves notice to Sher Afzal Murawat on ICA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in an intra-court appeal against the verdict for nullifying ban on political discussion of prisoners during meetings in jail.

Advocate General Islamabad contended that the single member bench has set aside the rule-265, which was not the jurisdiction of IHC.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the ICA filed by Chief Commissioner ICT.

During the course of proceeding, Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat said that the single member bench has dismissed the rule-265 of the jail rules.

They have challenged the verdict in ICA. He said that the IHC has no jurisdiction to intervene in prisons’ rules of Punjab.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz remarked that this rule is also being applied to the prisoners of Islamabad. The chief justice questioned that whether the attorney general and advocate general were issued notices of 27A.

The court served notices to the petitioner Sher Afzal Murawat and adjourned hearing of the case till next week.