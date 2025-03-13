Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Appeal Seeking Cancelation Of Accused's Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the respondents and sought response on appeal seeking cancelation of the bail of accused Hashim Abbasi in the case killing three Rangers personnel.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the bail of accused Hashim Abbasi filed through the Prosecutor General.

The court issued notices to the parties and adjourned the hearing of the case indefinitely. The Anti-Terrorism Court had granted post-arrest bail to accused Hashim Abbasi. On November 26, three Rangers personnel were killed by the accused’s vehicle.

