ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on the post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Azam Swati seeking bail in the controversial tweet case registered by FIA.

Earlier, a local court had rejected the bail petition of PTI's leader.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that his client had not tweeted and intended to defame any institution. He said the prosecution had no evidence against Swati even after the completion of the investigation.

The lawyer said that the petitioner was a 75-year-old cardiac patient. The whole case was based on documented allegations, he contended, adding that keeping the accused in jail would be a punishment before the commencement of trial.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing till January 2. It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered an FIR against Azam Swati on November 26, 2022, regarding the controversial tweets against state institutions.