IHC Serves Notices In Case Regarding Recovery Of Umar Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a contempt case against a government official over none recovery of missing person Umar Awan, the brother of Ali Nawaz Awan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case seeking contempt proceeding against secretaries of the Ministry of Interior and Defence and Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court and read out a court order regarding the recovery of Umar Nawaz Awan.

He said that the IHC had conducted seven hearings but the missing man couldn't be recovered.

He said that the IHC could take action against respondents for not complying with its orders.

The bench remarked that the FIR of the incident had been registered and police are doing an investigation. How the contempt of proceeding could be initiated in such circumstances, it said.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 28.

