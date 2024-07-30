Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Contempt Plea Of PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 08:42 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to chief comissioner ICT and others in a contempt petition of PTI for not deciding the application seeking permission to hold a procession in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to chief comissioner ICT and others in a contempt petition of PTI for not deciding the application seeking permission to hold a procession in capital.

IHC’s Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case along with the objections of registrar office filed by PTI’s leader Aamer Mughal.

Petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen argued that the deputy commissioner ICT issued order against their request after they filed contempt petition to IHC. He said that the district administration has rejected their application to hold a protest procession.

The court removed the objections of registrar office and served notices to respondents for tomorrow. The petitioner has also named deputy commissioner ICT, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and interior ministry as respondents in his case.

