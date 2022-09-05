UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices In Gill's Post Arrest Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking post arrest-bail of Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the bail case filed by Shahbaz Gill. The court served notices to respondents including station house officer Kohsar Police Station, city magistrate and others.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client was arrested from Islamabad on August 9, after registering an FIR against him. A medical board containing senior doctors of PIMS hospital conducted medical examination of the accused on August 17.

He said according to the medical officer Adiala Jail and PIMS medical board there were signs of torture on the body of the accused.

He prayed the court to grant post arrest bail to Shahbaz Gill. The court after listening arguments served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.

