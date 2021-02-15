UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Serves Notices In Lawyers' Bail Petitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

IHC serves notices in lawyers' bail petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on bail petitions of four lawyers arrested in IHC attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the bail cases of four lawyers including Naveed Malik, Zafar Ali Warraich, Nazia Bibi and Shoaib Sheikh.

Earlier, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had dismissed the post arrest bail case of four accused lawyers. They had approached the IHC against the decision of ATC.

Related Topics

Attack Lawyers Islamabad High Court Post Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

17 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

26 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

32 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.