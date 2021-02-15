IHC serves notices in lawyers' bail petitions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents on bail petitions of four lawyers arrested in IHC attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the bail cases of four lawyers including Naveed Malik, Zafar Ali Warraich, Nazia Bibi and Shoaib Sheikh.

Earlier, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had dismissed the post arrest bail case of four accused lawyers. They had approached the IHC against the decision of ATC.