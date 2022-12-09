IHC serves notices in plea about PIC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking appointments on key posts of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the seats of chief information commissioner and two information commissioners were vacant. He said that the operation of the commission had become inactive due to the three vacant posts.

The court instructed the deputy attorney general to inform it after taking instructions from the federation into the matter. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till two weeks.