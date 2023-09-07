IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of DG PSB

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petition for hearing against the appointment of Director General (DG) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso and served notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petition for hearing against the appointment of Director General (DG) Pakistan sports board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso and served notices to respondents.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Amjad Farooq through his counsel.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Shoaib Khoso was not among the list of first five shortlisted candidates against the post.

He said that appointment of DG PSB was against the merit and prayed the court to terminate the notification in this regard.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments in next week.