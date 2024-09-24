Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Banning Protests In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM

IHC serves notices in plea against banning protests in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a plea against banning the protests in Federal Capital without permission.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the case, also issued a notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan for assistance into the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance before the court that a peaceful protest was the right of every citizen and it should not be banned.

The chief justice remarked that the public gathering were conditional to certain permissions and a certain place was used to be fixed for the purpose even in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

The court adjourned the case for two weeks while serving notices to the respondents.

