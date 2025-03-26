Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Formation Of JIT Under PECA

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in a petition challenging formation of JIT and summoning PTI leaders under PECA Act.

The court sought comments from the respondents by April 21.

The court directed Sheikh Waqas Akram and others to appear before the JIT and submit their response.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of the IHC heard the petition of PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram. The petitioner's lawyer said that a JIT has been formed under PECA, which is being run under the leadership of the IG.

He stated that the notification of the formation of the JIT is contrary to Section 30 of the PECA Act.

The lawyer said that the JIT was supposed to investigate the social media campaign. Investigations related to cybercrime are conducted by the FIA and the investigation agency, not the police.

The head of the JIT should be an officer of the investigation agency, the IG cannot head it.

The court directed the petitioner to appear there before JIT and submit their response. The court, while issuing notices to the Interior Secretary, Joint Investigation Team and IG Islamabad, adjourned the hearing till April 21.

