IHC serves notices in plea against recruitment in health office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a plea against non-allocation of 50% quota in temporary recruitments at the District Health Office, Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by former minister Asad Umar.

The petition said that an advertisement had been issued on May 11, 2024 regarding temporary recruitment in DHO but it did not mention 50% quota of candidates having the domicile of Islamabad.

It said that non-allocation of quota of Islamabad’s residents in recruitment was illegal. It said that recruitment was being made against the posts of medical assistant, lady health visitors, family welfare workers, theatre technicians, sanitary workers, watchmen, gardeners and others.

It prayed the court to terminate the process of recruitment against these posts.