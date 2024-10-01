Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Recruitment In Health Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 11:00 PM

IHC serves notices in plea against recruitment in health office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a plea against non-allocation of 50% quota in temporary recruitments at the District Health Office, Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by former minister Asad Umar.

The petition said that an advertisement had been issued on May 11, 2024 regarding temporary recruitment in DHO but it did not mention 50% quota of candidates having the domicile of Islamabad.

It said that non-allocation of quota of Islamabad’s residents in recruitment was illegal. It said that recruitment was being made against the posts of medical assistant, lady health visitors, family welfare workers, theatre technicians, sanitary workers, watchmen, gardeners and others.

It prayed the court to terminate the process of recruitment against these posts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar May Islamabad High Court Family Court

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

5 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

6 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

9 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

9 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

9 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan