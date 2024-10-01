IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Recruitment In Health Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a plea against non-allocation of 50% quota in temporary recruitments at the District Health Office, Islamabad.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by former minister Asad Umar.
The petition said that an advertisement had been issued on May 11, 2024 regarding temporary recruitment in DHO but it did not mention 50% quota of candidates having the domicile of Islamabad.
It said that non-allocation of quota of Islamabad’s residents in recruitment was illegal. It said that recruitment was being made against the posts of medical assistant, lady health visitors, family welfare workers, theatre technicians, sanitary workers, watchmen, gardeners and others.
It prayed the court to terminate the process of recruitment against these posts.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Hidayatullah calls for national effort to eliminate narcotics and Protect Youth12 minutes ago
-
LHC sends back murder case to Sessions Court12 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders12 minutes ago
-
Health minister urges for timely reporting of high fever to hospitals12 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Alia Hamza in PECA case22 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept22 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh Arora visits HFH22 minutes ago
-
SC shares minutes of Practice & Procedure Judges Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday2 hours ago
-
International Day for Older Persons observed2 hours ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab2 hours ago
-
ETPB reclaims 6,140 acres of land illegally occupied nationwide2 hours ago