IHC serves notices in plea against UCs' voter lists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in petitions challenging the voter lists of union councils with regard to the local body elections.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases regarding alleged mistakes in the voter lists of union council-28 Humak and UC-98 Golra.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the votes of the residents of Golra and Tarnol had been shifted to Humak area while UC-28's votes had been listed in other UCs. The same complaints were being received from other union councils as well, he said, adding that this situation would have direct bearing on elections' results.

After listening arguments, the court served notices to ECP and others, and adjourned the case till Thursday.